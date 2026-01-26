Over 12 inches of snow hits the Bronx during Winter Storm Fern

The Bronx received more than 12 inches of snow over the weekend as Winter Storm Fern moved through the region, leaving behind one of the heaviest snowfalls of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow began falling late Saturday and continued into Sunday as part of a broader winter storm system affecting the Southern and Eastern United States.

In the Bronx, snowfall reached up to 13.5 inches in Fordham — the third-highest total recorded in New York City— trailing only Washington Heights, which saw 14.9 inches and Annadale on Staten Island, which recorded 14 inches. Trained spotters also recorded 11.9 inches of snowfall on the Throggs Neck Bridge.

While no additional snowfall is expected this week, forecasters warn that frigid temperatures will remain, dropping the most by Friday with a high of 17 degrees.

In response to the storm, the city issued a Hazardous Travel Advisory, urging New Yorkers to avoid unnecessary travel, walk and drive carefully, and help keep sidewalks clear as snow and ice remain on roads as the city continues snow removal efforts.

As public schools shifted to remote learning, several public facilities and businesses were also closed in response to the storm, including the Bronx Zoo, state and federal courthouses, YMCA locations and New York Public Library branches across the city.

City officials said eight people were found dead citywide over the weekend amid severe winter weather. The city opened warming centers throughout the five boroughs, including locations at the Gompers Campus at 455 Southern Blvd. and the DeWitt Clinton Campus at 100 West Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx.