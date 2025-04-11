Orange Bank and Trust Company welcomes kids from P.S. 83 for special storytime with Easter Bunny

Orange Bank and Trust Company welcomed kids from P.S. 83 for a special storytime with the Easter Bunny.

The kids were joined by the Easter Bunny during this special session as part of an early celebration of the upcoming holiday, set to occur on Sunday, April 20. The young students listened as the Steve Small children’s story “The Hare Who Wouldn’t Stare” was read to them.

The Orange Bank and Trust Staff members on hand for this event got into the spirit of the holiday by dressing for the occasion.