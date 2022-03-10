Optimum adding 5 Bronx retail outlets to its NYC storefront expansion

Tri-state area cable provider Optimum is expanding its presence in the Bronx, adding five stores to NYC’s northernmost borough as a part of a planned 13-storefront expansion that also includes Long Island and Connecticut.

Three stores — Co-op City’s 2220 Bartow Ave. in Co-op City, The Hub’s 2912 Third Ave. and 378 E. Fordham Road near Webster Avenue — have already opened its doors, and locations in Hunts Points and Riverdale are soon to follow.

Prior to the announcement, Optimum only had one Bronx location at 961 E. 174th St., near the Charlotte Gardens section. Optimum is the Bronx’s biggest cable internet provider with roughly 97.8% households covered by the service.

A spokesperson for Altice USA, parent company of Optimum, said the stores will be equipped with the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including Optimum Internet, Optimum Fiber, Smart WiFi 6, Optimum Mobile and Optimum TV.

“Optimum is excited to expand our presence across the Tri-State Area through these new retail locations, which provide state-of-art showrooms where customers can interact with Optimum’s latest products and services and get access to expert support and guidance,” said Matt Marino, Altice USA’s executive vice president of Consumer Services. “Optimum is proud to serve our local communities in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Connecticut and Long Island and we look forward to helping more residents and businesses with their connectivity needs at our new retail locations.”

