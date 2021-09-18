New Rogosin Dialysis Center opens at The Methodist Home in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Rogosin Institute – New York’s premier center for treatment of kidney disease – today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art dialysis center in The Methodist Home for Nursing and Rehabilitation in the Bronx. The dialysis center is a collaboration between Rogosin and Methodist Home to provide the local community and residents of the Methodist Home with the best possible care for those who require dialysis treatments. As Rogosin’s first Bronx-based dialysis center we offer the same outstanding quality care as provided in the other centers across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, that already serve approximately 1,500 patients. The new 5,000-square-foot facility includes 16 dialysis stations staffed with a medical director and specially trained nurses and dialysis technicians.

“We are proud to partner with the Methodist Home to open our first dialysis center in the Bronx,” said David Wyman, president of the Rogosin Institute. “Patients with kidney disease need easy access to high quality care. We are excited to bring our leading model of care to the Bronx community and look forward to welcoming our first patients.”

We are thrilled to be offering this new service to our residents and local community.” said Maria Perez, CEO and administrator of the Methodist Home for Nursing and Rehabilitation. “As a mission-driven organization ourselves, The Rogosin Institute is the perfect partner for our new dialysis center because of their commitment to excellence and continued research in kidney health.”

The Rogosin Institute has long been recognized as one of the pre-eminent centers for the diagnosis and management of kidney disease in the country and recognized for its comprehensive approach to the prevention, detection and management of chronic and end-stage kidney disease.

A leader in home hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and in-center hemodialysis services, Rogosin is dedicated to compassionate, high quality care for people with kidney and other chronic diseases through an integrative approach that combines innovative and cutting-edge research, prevention and disease management.

The Methodist Home is a skilled nursing facility offering short-term rehabilitation, outpatient therapy and long-term care services. The historic Methodist Home for Nursing and Rehabilitation underwent a full-scale, multi-million dollar renovation project in 2020 that includes the addition of the Rogosin Dialysis Center.