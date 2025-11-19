Photos: Opening of Gameday Men’s Health Bronx location celebrated with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Several community leaders were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of Gameday Men’s Health Clinic in the Bronx.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held to celebrate the opening of the new Gameday Men’s Health Clinic Bronx location at 34 Marconi St., Suite 220.

This new health and wellness center works to optimize energy levels and offers medical weight loss solutions. Additionally, other services are offered to help improve the quality of life of customers.

Among those on hand for the ceremony marking the opening of this business were Gameday Men’s Health Clinic Owner and Director Jonathan Scarf, Assemblymember Michael Benedetto, Bronx Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board Member Bishop Dr. Ebony Kirkland and members of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Bronx Community Board 11 and the 49th Precinct of the NYPD.