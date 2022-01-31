Op-Ed | Transit equity starts in the Bronx

In New York City, the politics of transportation access are painfully clear. The outer boroughs are not being prioritized for effective and accessible transportation options while Manhattan has numerous train lines that can take you almost anywhere you need to go. New York City’s Manhattan-centric transit system is centuries old, and for the sake of the majority of our population and our local economies, we cannot continue to build transit systems in this way.

This year, two new transit lines have been proposed to connect and create more access between the outer boroughs — the Penn Access and the Interborough Express. The governor’s leadership in prioritizing the modernization of our transit system is revolutionary. The historic initiative of both projects marks a new beginning for cross-borough transportation. Penn Access creates a new opportunity for almost 250,000 residents to cut their commute in half and the Interborough Express will be able to service more than 900,000 riders between Brooklyn and Queens. These new lines were conceived to deliver transit options to the outer boroughs, yet the Bronx is excluded from the Interborough Express.

While both lines are creating entirely new trains that all boroughs will benefit greatly from, I want to point out that both of those projects (Interborough Express and Penn Access) haven’t actually answered the main issue Bronxites have — which is commuting east to west efficiently. Gaining more transit access is not the only issue we need resolved. The neighborhoods in my district and throughout the borough need urgent solutions to the decades of non-existent transit infrastructure in the Bronx. While both initiatives do bring public transportation to areas long underserved, I need to reemphasize the true needs of our community. As someone born and raised in my own district, I feel these struggles first hand.

The heart of the problem is Bronxites can move north and south and straight to Manhattan, but they cannot move across the Bronx and throughout the outer boroughs with ease. For example, to get from Highbridge to Soundview via public transit you have to take at least two different trains and a bus for almost an hour — on a good day — just to get to a neighborhood that is only three miles away. In comparison, to travel three miles from City Hall to the Empire State Building only takes around 18 minutes.

Effective transportation options can change lives by giving back more time to working families to be home instead of on several different crowded trains, buses, or cars. Adequate transit options reduce commuting times and improve everyone’s day-to-day lives. If we are going to build these historic new trains, then let’s build new trains that do new things to prioritize Bronxites’ quality of life.