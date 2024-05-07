Op-Ed | Mayor Adams’ silence on LL97 leaves building owners in the lurch

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As building owners across New York City grapple with the challenges of Local Law 97 (LL97), it’s become increasingly evident that we’re in dire need of meaningful support from Mayor Eric Adams. While the state has made strides in recognizing the financial burdens and logistical hurdles posed by LL97 through the introduction of The Green Buildings Act (S943-A / A5050), the Mayor has been noticeably absent in offering concrete solutions.

It’s time to ask the tough questions: Where is Mayor Adams on this issue? While his attention may be directed towards other matters in Albany, the urgency of LL97 demands his immediate attention and action. Merely delaying enforcement does little to address the root of the problem or provide relief to struggling building owners.

Legislative efforts such as A.5050/S.943-A and Intro 1197 have garnered widespread support from the Senate, Assembly, and City Council. Yet, despite 13 State Senators, 28 Assembly Members, and 35 Council Members either cosponsoring or publicly supporting the bill, the Mayor’s office has failed to champion these initiatives or push for the inclusion of essential provisions, such as tax abatements, in the budget.

As a building owner who has invested heavily in green building improvements and retrofits, I’ve witnessed firsthand the disconnect between proactive efforts and LL97’s punitive measures. Despite our endeavors to reduce carbon emissions through initiatives like solar panel installations, boiler conversions, and green space development, LL97’s current framework threatens us with exorbitant penalties.

The enactment of legislation like A.5050/S.943-A is a no-brainer. It would provide much-needed relief to responsible building owners like us who are committed to a sustainable future but are struggling under the weight of LL97. By considering factors such as green space, solar panels, and energy-efficient upgrades, this legislation offers a fair and equitable approach to compliance.

Mayor Adams, we urge you to prioritize the passage of legislation like Intro 1197. Your support in swiftly enacting this legislation is essential for ensuring that building owners are not left shouldering the burden of LL97 compliance alone. It’s time to demonstrate your commitment to both environmental goals and the financial well-being of homeowners across New York City.

The clock is ticking, and building owners cannot afford to wait any longer for decisive action from City Hall. The time to act is now.

Regina Royal is Board President of 1966 Newbold Avenue in the Bronx.