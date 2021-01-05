Officer fires gun at perp after fleeing car during stop in Crotona

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens man was arrested last week after he brandished a firearm at police during an attempted car stop in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on Dec. 30, around 10:50 p.m., cops pulled over a car at the intersection of Fairmount Place and Southern Boulevard in Crotona.

The passenger, Dave Johnson, 23, fled the car and pointed a gun at the police in the vicinity of East 176th Street and Southern Boulevard. While chasing the perp, an officer fired his weapon at Johnson, but did not hit him.

The car that was originally pulled over fled the scene.

Johnson was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.