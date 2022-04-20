Police & Fire

NYPD release photo of Parkchester perv who masturbated in front of woman on 6 train

By
0
comments
Posted on
6_Train_3, MTA, subway
Police are searching for a male suspect who is believed to have masturbated in front of a 29-year-old woman while riding the 6 train Tuesday.
Photo Adrian Childress

Police have released the photo of a lewd subway patron who exposed himself and masturbated in front of a woman on a northbound 6 train in Parkchester early Tuesday morning.

It was reported to police that on April 12, at approximately 1:15 p.m., while the train was en route from the Parkchester Avenue station toward the Castle Hill Avenue station, the suspect exposed his penis and began to masturbate in front of a 29-year-old female.

Police are looking for this suspect who allegedly masturbated in front of a woman Tuesday. Photo courtesy NYPD

He later exited at the Castle Hill Avenue station and fled.

The individual is described as a male approximately in his late teens, 5’8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the NY Yankees logo on the front.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Robbie Sequeira

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for the Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he’s not writing, he’s often found ranting about New York sports teams.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC