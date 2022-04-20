NYPD release photo of Parkchester perv who masturbated in front of woman on 6 train

Police have released the photo of a lewd subway patron who exposed himself and masturbated in front of a woman on a northbound 6 train in Parkchester early Tuesday morning.

It was reported to police that on April 12, at approximately 1:15 p.m., while the train was en route from the Parkchester Avenue station toward the Castle Hill Avenue station, the suspect exposed his penis and began to masturbate in front of a 29-year-old female.

He later exited at the Castle Hill Avenue station and fled.

The individual is described as a male approximately in his late teens, 5’8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the NY Yankees logo on the front.

