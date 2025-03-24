NYPD seeks suspects in armed robbery of $4,000 E-bike in the Bronx

One of the two men wanted for an armed robbery that took place in the Bronx earlier this month

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in the Bronx earlier this month.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday, March 9, at around 3:50 p.m. in the vicinity of Radcliff Avenue and Magenta Street, within the 47th Precinct. Authorities say two unidentified males approached a 27-year-old man, displayed a firearm, and forcibly took his E-bike, which is valued at approximately $4,000. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The first suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion and medium build, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black puffer jacket, black sweatpants, white shoes, and a black face mask.

The second individual is also described as a male with a medium complexion and medium build, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket with a green interior hood, black sweatpants, white shoes, and a black face mask.

Images of the suspects have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.