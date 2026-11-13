NYPD says Bronx leads NYC in crime reduction as city reports historic lows in shootings and murders

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch announced Monday, Nov. 9 that the NYPD addressed the fewest shooting incidents, shooting victims, and murders in recorded history, through the first ten months of the year.

According to a press release, the Bronx continues to have a higher rate of decline in major crimes compared to all other boroughs. This year to date, 23,075 crimes were recorded — compared to 26,006 last year — resulting in a 11.3% reduction.

“In the first ten months of this year, New York City experienced historic lows in shooting incidents, shooting victims, and murders, with major crime declining in all five boroughs,” Commissioner Tisch said.

“Those extraordinary results are only possible because the members of the NYPD continue to execute on our data-driven strategy with skill and precision: identifying the drivers of violence, removing guns from our streets, and going after the gangs. I thank the brave men and women of this department for their tireless work to keep our communities safe,” Tisch said.

City-wide, there were more major crimes on public transit in October of this year (195) than October of last year (173). However, major crime in public housing declined between the same two months; dropping from 517 in last October to 427 this year.

Major crimes include murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto — all of which had varyingly less reported incidents city-wide in October of this year, except for felony assault, which increased.

Year-to-date, 23 shooting incidents occurred within public housing in the Bronx, beating the previous record low of 29 set in 2018. Additionally, there were zero shooting incidents in public housing across the Bronx throughout October of 2026. The last two times this reportedly occurred were July of this year and February of 2023.

City-wide, confirmed hate crimes increased year-to-date compared to 2025. According to a NYPD press release.

“After an incident is flagged as a possible hate crime, the HCTF [NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force] investigates and determines, in consultation with the NYPD Legal Bureau, whether it constitutes a hate crime under New York State law.”

Similar to last year, the most common motivation for confirmed hate crimes year-to-date is Jewish identity (279 in 2026; 268 in 2025). Confirmed hate crimes motivated by Hispanic identity (116.7%; 13 in 2026 and 6 in 2025) and gender (100%; 20 in 2026 and 10 in 2025) experienced the highest rates of increase year-to-date.