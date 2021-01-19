NYPD officers head to D.C. to help with Biden inauguration security efforts

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

Approximately 200 of New York’s Finest hit the road to Washington, DC on Monday morning to assist law enforcement in the Nation’s Capitol in providing security for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The officers boarded four NYPD buses at the department’s College Point, Queens academy lot on the morning of Jan. 18 for the road trip to Washington, DC. According to Chief of Department Terence Monahan, the officers stepped up on their own to help out with the security detail in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building by an angry mob of Trump supporters.

“Two hundred of NY’s Finest are on their way to Washington D.C.,” Monahan tweeted on Monday morning. “We’re proud of these NYPD cops who stepped up and volunteered to help our law enforcement partners secure the inauguration and America’s Capital!”

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Counter-Terrorism John Miller said on Jan. 14 that the officers would be deputized to assist the DC Metro Police Department in securing Washington during the inauguration. The Nation’s Capitol has been on virtual lockdown in the days since the Jan. 6 attack, with tens of thousands of National Guard troops already in place to protect the incoming Biden administration from harm.

“These men and women stepped up for an extraordinary assignment during extraordinary times,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Monday.