NYPD looking for suspect in armed robbery in Grand Concourse

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery inside an apartment complex in the Grand Concourse section — making away with $2,700 dollars in value — last month.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 20, the suspect gained entry into a a 22-year-old female victim’s residence through an open front door and pulled out a gun and demand money.

The victim gave up jewelry — valued at approximately $2,200 — and $500 in cash to the suspect before he fled on foot southbound on the Grand Concourse. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The individual is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 30-35 years old with brown eyes; last seen wearing a New York Yankees baseball hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes.