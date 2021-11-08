Police & Fire

NYPD looking for suspect in armed robbery in Grand Concourse

The suspect who allegedly stole $2,200 worth of jewelry and $500 cash in a home invasion.
Photo courtesy NYPD

The NYPD are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery inside an apartment complex in the Grand Concourse section — making away with $2,700 dollars in value — last month.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 20, the suspect gained entry into a a 22-year-old female victim’s residence through an open front door and pulled out a gun and demand money.

The victim gave up jewelry — valued at approximately $2,200 — and $500 in cash to the suspect before he fled on foot southbound on the Grand Concourse. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The individual is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 30-35 years old with brown eyes; last seen wearing a New York Yankees baseball hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

