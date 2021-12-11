WATCH: NYPD looking for 3 suspects in vengeful Claremont drive-by shooting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for three suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that killed one and injured another in the Claremont section on Sunday.

According to police on Dec. 5 at approximately 10:16 p.m., a black BMW sedan pulled up alongside the parked white BMW of 21-year-old Sergio Jimenez on East 172 Street and Townsend Avenue, before three individuals fired multiple shots into the passenger side of the vehicle. Jimenez suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 18-year-old female passenger — Jimenez’s girlfriend — was struck in the hand and back.

Surveillance video shows one gunman shooting through the sunroof of the vehicle, with the other gunman shooting from the back seat as a third gunman leaps out of the passenger side of the black BMW before firing off multiple rounds. The gunman on the passenger side is shown reloading his gun, struggling to get more shots off before getting back into the fleeing vehicle.

The black BMW fled the scene westbound on East 172 Street. Information on the suspect’s physical characteristics remains scant, but surveillance video shows that all three individuals were donned in black-colored clothing, with all three individuals wearing ski masks.

According to police, Jimenez, a father of a 3-year-old, was possibly targeted by a rival who recently threw a brick through their window. Jimenez’ girlfriend, who has not been identified, was privately transported to BronxCare Health System and is in stable condition.