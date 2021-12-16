Police & Fire

NYPD captures suspect in Melrose mom’s strangulation

Angel DeJesus, 44, was arrested for allegedly strangling a Bronx woman to death and then placing a rubber band around her neck.
The NYPD said they arrested a suspect for the brutal strangulation of a Bronx mother in Melrose in September.

Belkis Lopez, 35, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive with a band of rubber around her neck inside her East 158th Street bedroom in the Bronx on Sept. 20, officials said. Her body was allegedly later found by her 14-year-old teenage daughter.

Angel DeJesus, 44, was arrested on Tuesday on a count of murder and negligent homicide, according to police.

DeJesus was Lopez’s on-again, off-again boyfriend and was living at the East 158th Street apartment at the time of the murder, authorities said.

