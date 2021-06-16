Crime

Bronx man arrested for Bruckner Expressway murder

Getty Images

A Bronx man was arrested this week for a road rage incident from March that left another man dead.

On June 14, Luis Rviera, 18, 2004 Ellis Ave., was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Nelson Caban, 24, of East 102nd Street .

On March 30, Caban, 24, was gunned down on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between Exits 8 (Westchester Avenue/Pelham Parkway) and 7B (East Tremont Avenue) in Pelham Bay at about 10:23 p.m.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that Caban was driving his Honda Accord southbound on the Bruckner Expressway when a blue sedan, operated by an unknown individual, pulled up to the right, pulled out a firearm and began shooting.

Following the gunfire, the sedan sped away, continuing southbound on Interstate 95.

EMS units rushed Caban to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

