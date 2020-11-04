NYC’s Young People’s Chorus releases album honoring frontline workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Some young voices are making a large impact in New York City this week.

The renowned Young People’s Chorus of New York City announced the debut of a new, virtual album which serves as tribute to frontline workers not only in the five boroughs but also in the 50 states.

Titled “Heroes,” it’s a remotely recorded series of compositions that “captures the emotions of children during this unprecedented time.”

The ten songs on “Heroes” vary from what the chorus described as “wistful acceptance to heartfelt empathy, but always underpinned by the joyous assurance that hope will triumph.”

“There are few things more uplifting than the voices of children,” said Francisco J. Núñez founder and artistic director of YPC. “We are thrilled to showcase Heroes during this challenging time, with hope that it brings comfort to many. We are so deeply appreciative of all the workers who have sacrificed so much, he added.”

The song genres range from Broadway hits to film soundtracks and YPC originals plus some of Bob Marley’s lilting reggae to assure that “every little thing gonna be alright,” the chorus put in a release.

Songs on “Heroes” include:

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” – A cover of Rogers and Hammerstein classic from the Broadway show “Carousel.”

“Three Little Birds” – Bob Marley and the Wailers’ well known “reggae standard.”

“If You’re Out There” – An original described by the chorus as a “charming and heartfelt tribute to teachers everywhere.”

“Oye” – An original and joyous, “all-embracing invitation to come join the party and dance.”

“Whistle A Happy Tune” – Another Rogers and Hammerstein cover, this time from “The King and I.”

“Rainbow/Tomorrow” – What’s described as a clever and irresistibly upbeat interweaving of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Sun Will Come Up Tomorrow” from “Annie.”

“Together Wherever We Go” – The Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim hit from the musical “Gypsy.”

“9 to 5/ Footloose Medley” – A “musically intricate but effortlessly gleeful” tribute to some 1980’s classics

Give Us Hope” – A YPC alumni-written anthem since 1999.

“Brotherhood of Man” – The YPC singers are joined by the University Glee Club of NYC for a rousing rendition of the Frank Loesser hit from “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”

The album can be heard online here.