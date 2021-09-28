NYCHA and HPD finalize deal to construct 101 units of affordable housing in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) finalized a $60 million deal Tuesday that will bring 101 new affordable apartments to Mott Haven through the upcoming groundbreaking of the Betances Family Apartments project.

The 15-story building, which will be located on the corner of East 146th Street and Willis Avenue on NYCHA’s Betances VI campus, is expected to begin construction next month. The development will include 70 units for extremely low- and low-income households, 30 units for formerly homeless households and one superintendent’s unit.

“Bringing more affordable housing to The Bronx is not only important, but will play a crucial role in our borough’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. “The addition of 101-units of affordable housing, for extremely low- and low-income households, as well as formerly homeless individuals and families, will give some of our most vulnerable Bronxites a place to call home. I am proud to have allocated [$500,000] towards this much-needed project.”

Building amenities at Betances Family Apartments will include a children’s playroom, bike storage, an outdoor green roof terrace and 24/7 building security. The ground floor will feature approximately 10,000 gross square feet of commercial space designed to enhance the availability of quality retail spaces in The Hub, the busiest commercial district in the Bronx.

The Bridge will provide a range of on-site supportive services, including case management, benefits counseling, and linkages to community mental health, dental and substance abuse services. These services will be available to all households residing at the Betances Family Apartments. Betances Family Apartments will feature 19 studio apartments, 44 one-bedroom apartments, 24 two-bedroom apartments, 13 three-bedroom apartments, as well as one three-bedroom superintendent apartment. Current NYCHA residents will be given preference for 18 of the apartments and will have the opportunity to apply for the apartments through HPD’s Housing Connect lottery system.