Nomads no more: NYCFC and NYC reach deal on soccer stadium in Queens

The lease on the site will keep NYCFC there for 49 years and there will be an option for a 25-year extension.

“Queens has always been an unrivaled live-work-play destination. With this historic announcement, however, there is simply no denying that Queens is truly the future of New York City. From netting titanic investments in affordable housing, infrastructure, transportation, union jobs and community retail to cementing The World’s Borough as the soccer capital of the country, the seismic impacts of Willets Point’s transformation will send shockwaves across Queens’ economy and the entire region for decades to come,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr said in a statement. “The work of ensuring surrounding neighborhoods like Corona and Flushing — locations that have long felt the sting of disinvestment — benefit the most in terms of local hiring and community benefits is just beginning, and I will stop at nothing to accomplish that mission. But I know for a fact that Queens won’t miss this opportunity to score like never before.”

The announcement is the beginning of the end of the nomadic existence that NYCFC has had since they joined Major League Soccer in 2015. The 2021 MLS champions have spent their entire existence trying to find a home while playing a majority of their home schedules in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

After the team was announced in 2012, city officials tried to build a stadium for them in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Public backlash squashed the idea. Plans to try and build a soccer-specific in the Bronx also fell through and there had even been a point when the soccer club bid on the land at Belmont Park to try and build a stadium.

NYCFC is the only team that plays in the city limits to win a championship since the New York Giants won the Super Bowl in 2012.

-Zach Gewelb contributed to this report

