NYC Parks unveils $3.65 million transformation of Grant Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Grant Park in Community Board 4 recently received a $3.65 million facelift, which included new swings, play equipment and shrubbery, renovations to the basketball court, spray showers, benches and updated security lighting.

The Parks Department unveiled the transformation on Nov. 24 and was joined by Deputy Borough President Marricka Scott-McFadden, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner, Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, CB 4 District Manager Paul Philps and Parks Chair Paul Lozito of Bronx Community Board 4.

“Grant Park is a vital community greenspace, and I’m thrilled to unveil its new features and amenities for the enjoyment of the entire community,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, FAICP. “Thanks to support from the community and our elected officials, the new and improved Grant Park will be a focal point for rest, recreation and relaxation, promoting positive mental and physical health for years to come.”

The $3.65 million Grant Park Playground and Basketball Court Reconstruction project was funded with $652,000 from Mayor Bill de Blasio, $1 million from Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and $2 million from Gibson.