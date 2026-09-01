NYC Partnership for Parks seeks Ferry Point Park ‘Friends’ volunteers

It’s time to get engaged… with Mother Nature, that is.

New York City’s Partnership for Parks, a partnership with NYC Parks Foundation, is actively searching for members of the public that would be interested in stewarding Ferry Point Park through a ‘Friends of Ferry Point Park’ alignment.

Spiro Hormovas, Bronx Community Engagement Coordinator for east Bronx parks, is reaching out to interested parties that have time to volunteer in general park clean-ups, weeding, painting, and planting.

“Volunteering can be done at any pace, as often as once a week or as little as once or twice a year,” Hormovas said. “I can provide you with the proper tools, training and guidance to make a difference at Ferry Point Park.”

The first batch of engagement invitations were sent to the park’s many sports permit holders and community council meeting attendees affiliated with Ferry Point Park.

“There are dozens of Friends groups in the borough, and each group is tailored to an individual park,” said Robert Madera, the Senior Community Engagement Coordinator, representing west Bronx parks.

“As Community Engagement Coordinators, we work closely with local community groups to activate and advocate for their park spaces. We’ve been directly involved in cleanup efforts and have helped coordinate with local groups and partners to bring volunteers and community activities to Ferry Point Park.”

Some groups run programs, others have the expertise to tackle planting projects.

The Friends of Poe Park, for instance, coordinates a Yoga program every Saturday. The Bronx Burners, a Friends group in Macombs Dam Park is advocating for a running track. The Friends of Grand Concourse oversees several parks along that thoroughfare.

As a group matures, the projects tackled can become more complex. For instance, the Friends of Pelham Bay Park occasionally holds an awards ceremony and dinner.

According to Madera, Ferry Point Park is bustling with activity, especially on weekends. The number of soccer, softball and cricket permits that are requested annually prove the park’s popularity, adding that the park could use some helping hands to keep it presentable.

Propel NY Energy Project, which is laying an underground electric transmission line across the Bronx and onto Long Island, via a route that cuts through Ferry Point Park, has stepped forward to fund the park’s initial clean-ups.

A Friends of Ferry Point Park group was previously organized by lifelong Brush Avenue resident Dorothy Poggi for many years. She often led groups of students from area schools and girl scout troops on weekend cleanup details.

“Partnerships for Parks works with over 500 groups citywide, supporting more than 400 parks and mobilizes thousands of volunteers each year, connecting local residents, and community groups with the resources, and support they need to care for and activate their parks,” Madera said.