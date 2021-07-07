NYC McDonald’s seeks to hire 2,848 new employees

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

McDonald’s restaurants across the country are staffing up for the busy summer season as they prepare to reopen their dining rooms. Local franchisees and McDonald’s company restaurants expect to hire approximately 2,848 restaurant employees in New York City as they welcome customers back to the full McDonald’s experience.

Local franchise owner Tony Rodríguez will kick off the summer hiring season by holding a hiring event at two of his restaurants in The Bronx — 1515 Williamsbridge Road and 1600 Bruckner Blvd. — on Friday, July 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Job seekers can attend the hiring event at either of these two locations and apply for employment at any of the 13 locations located in The Bronx and Manhattan that are owned by Rodríguez.

To incentivize job seekers, Toli Management will be offering a Free Medium French Fries to anyone who brings their printed application once they have applied to www.work4toli.com.

Also, Rodríguez will be holding a sweepstake for the chance to win $300. To be eligible for participation, applicants must submit their printed job application on July 9, they must be hired and must work for Toli Management for at least one month. The winner will be selected on Aug. 9. For this event, Rodríguez is partnering with Job Corps, a program that helps eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers and assists them with obtaining employment.

To ensure a safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers.