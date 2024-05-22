NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi celebrates National Nurses Week

Nurses at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi were celebrated throughout National Nurses Week from Monday, May 6 to Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Councilmembers Amanda Farias and Kristy Marmorato, and Assembly Member Karines Reyes, R.N., visited ceremonies at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi on Friday, May 10, during National Nurses Week to celebrate the nursing heroes at the facility.

Nurses at Jacobi, and throughout the country, were celebrated for going above and beyond what is required to care for their patients. Jacobi hosted a number of events throughout the week to celebrate the nursing profession and honor those who are integral to the delivery of compassionate care.

