NYC for Racial Justice to hold public input meeting in the Bronx

The New York City Racial Justice Commission invites all New Yorkers to get involved in NYC for Racial Justice, the final phase of public engagement to help inform the Commission as it finalizes broad, bold, structural NYC Charter revisions that aim to advance racial equity.

Continuing through Dec. 1, every New York City resident, of any age, immigration status or race, are welcome to voice solutions or provide additional feedback on how the commission should address the underlying causes of inequity affecting Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Island, Middle Eastern and other New Yorkers of color.

Upcoming public input sessions open for public participation and testimony:

Nov. 8 at the Brooklyn Museum | Register to attend

Nov. 10 at the Sonia Sotomayor Community Center in the Bronx | Register to attend

Nov. 18 on Zoom | Register to attend

All input sessions are from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., American Sign Language interpretation is available at all sessions. Spanish interpretation is available on-site at Brooklyn Museum and Sonia Sotomayor Community Center. For more information and translated documents, please view the events online.

New Yorkers are highly encouraged to submit input online and comment on the six patterns of inequity identified in the interim report released by the Racial Justice Commission staff.

In addition to opportunities to provide input, the commission is partnering with faith leaders around the city to host Houses of Worship for Racial Justice Weekend, which will take place Nov. 5-7 at participating houses of worship. Faith leaders interested in participating can find more information online.

Commission staff are also hosting weekly virtual community briefings geared towards organizers, community based organizations, and local community leaders to share more about the commission’s process and other opportunities to engage with the NYC Racial Justice Commission.

History

On March 23, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the formation of the Racial Justice Commission, empowered as a Charter Revision Commission, and appointed 11 commissioners including Chair Jennifer Jones Austin and Vice Chair Henry Garrido. This announcement followed up on the 2021 State of the City address, during which de Blasio announced the intent to name a Charter Revision Commission focused on racial justice and reconciliation, with a two-year mandate to identify and root out structural racism.

The work of the Racial Justice Commission builds on the administration’s commitment to furthering racial equity, particularly during the COVID-19 response and recovery, through the Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity.

For all opportunities to engage with the NYC Racial Justice Commission visit nyc.gov/racialjustice.