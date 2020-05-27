NYC economy & small business series coming to amRUSH next week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic, amRUSH will be launching a week long series on its effect to the New York City economy and the many small businesses that give NYC its defining character.

Host Alex Mitchell will interview city council members, various business and economic leaders from the city’s major chambers of commerce, local business owners and more stakeholders that will present ways to help small businesses recover from these unprecedented times.

Starting Monday through Friday, each amRUSH episode will focus on a specific part of the city’s economy and business community.

If you run a small business and want to sound off on the current state of things, email tips@amny.com to come on the show!

Listen to amRUSH through your browser or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and on Google Play.