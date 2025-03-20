NYC DOT launches overnight truck parking pilot to curb illegal parking in the Bronx

A truck is parked illegally on the side of the road, highlighting the ongoing issue of unregulated overnight truck parking that NYC DOT’s new Overnight Truck Parking Pilot aims to address.

The NYC Department of Transportation has introduced a one-year pilot program aimed at addressing illegal overnight truck parking by designating metered parking spaces in industrial business zones (IBZs). The initiative seeks to provide truck drivers with legal, convenient spaces for their federally mandated rest breaks while reducing the impact of unregulated parking in residential areas.

The Overnight Truck Parking Pilot establishes 45 designated spaces across three IBZs: Hunts Point in the Bronx, Maspeth in Queens, and Flatlands/Fairfield in Brooklyn.

“As a major economic center, New York City relies on trucks to transport goods, but we must also ensure our streets remain safe and livable for residents,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “This program supports both the trucking industry and communities affected by unregulated truck parking, providing designated spaces while improving quality of life in residential areas.”

NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez emphasized the program’s role in easing the burden on neighborhoods that have long struggled with illegally parked trucks.

“Freight movement is essential to our city, and our goal is to manage it in a way that’s safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly,” Rodriguez said. “For too long, working-class communities have dealt with the challenges of overnight truck parking. This pilot creates a structured, legal alternative to help alleviate that issue.”

The designated truck parking locations are Ryawa Avenue from Manida Street to Halleck Street in the Bronx, Flatlands Avenue from Erskine Street to Fountain Avenue in Brooklyn, and 56th Road from 43rd Street to 49th Street in Queens.

Truck operators can use the ParkNYC app to pay for parking in eight-hour increments at $10 per session, available Monday through Saturday, with free parking on Sundays. Businesses managing large fleets can enroll in the ParkNYC Business Account to streamline parking payments for employees.

The Trucking Association of New York said it supports the initiative, noting the severe shortage of truck parking spaces in New York City.

“There are far more trucks on the road than available parking spaces, and that forces drivers to either violate regulations or park illegally,” said Zach Miller, vice president of government affairs for the association. “This pilot is an important step toward giving drivers a safe place to rest while also alleviating the strain on neighborhoods affected by overnight truck parking.”

If the pilot proves successful, the DOT is likely to expand truck parking areas in additional industrial zones across the city.