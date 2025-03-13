NY Sirens goalie sports gear designed by Bronx preschoolers

NY Sirens goalie, Abbey Levy visited her mother’s preschool class in the Bronx to ask the kids to help her decorate her helmet.

A professional hockey player is sporting some custom gear straight from the Bronx.

Abbey Levy, the goalie for the New York Sirens, posted a photo of her custom goalie helmet on social media last week. The helmet, complete with a protective facemask, was designed by a group of Bronx preschoolers.

The NY Siren’s official Instagram account posted photos of the helmet along with a video of Levy joining the preschool class while they designed the artwork.

“This already is my most favorite helmet I’ve ever created,” Levy said in the video as she revealed the newly designed helmet.

The Bronx preschoolers have a unique connection to the pro athlete. Levy’s mother, Margaret, teaches the little artists of Class 207 at the Harry H. Gordon school in Belmont.

To assist in designing the helmet, Levy brought coloring pages to her mother’s classroom with images like the Statue of Liberty, a slice of pizza, a taxicab and a Yankees logo. In the social media video, she said that she wanted the kids to color pictures that remind them of New York.

“It’s going to be a helmet dedicated to them, but also for the New York Sirens,” Levy said in the video.

The final product is a brightly colored helmet covered in Crayola signatures of all the artists and the images that make them think of the city.

Levy is part of the cohort of the first ever draft of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). The 24-year-old also took home a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship.