Nuasin Next Generation Charter School breaks ground on new Tremont location

Nuasin Next Generation Charter School (NNGCU) celebrates the start of construction on their new K-12 campus.

With two of its campuses located in Highbridge, Nuasin Next Generation Charter School, in partnership with APEX Development Group, is expanding its campus to 1780 East Tremont Avenue in Community School District 12.

The new campus is expected to open in the July 2028 school year. The six-story, 60,000 foot ground-up building will house 700 public school students.

The Nuasin School is one of the growing charter schools in New York City. It primarily serves low-income students and prides itself on its diversity, academic rigor, and commitment to empowering the next generation of scholars.

“We want to be able to reach more children throughout the Bronx, and hopefully give them the high level education that they’re getting at our other campuses.” said NNGCU Principal Meghan Whitehead.

NNGCU received a charter to serve K–5 students and plans to expand its charter to K–12, following a similar expansion model used at its other locations.

“We’re excited to have this expansion because we want to bring more choice to parents in this community,” said Melissa Alston, Founding Managing Director of Operations.

Alston and developers say the Parkchester/Van Nest new station located near East Tremont Avenue will expand access for students to attend the school beyond the Tremont neighborhood.

“We felt it was connecting Connecticut to the Bronx to Manhattan. It was a strategic pathway for us to be part of the revitalization of the Bronx in this area,” Alston said.

Andrew Esposito, founder and principal of APEX Development Group, said that the newly approved Metro-North Station was a key reason they decided to build their campus in District 12 of the Bronx.

With the newly approved Metro-North rezoning project, the district will bring 7,000 new residential housing units.

“This public school will help facilitate families in that housing that will come here to follow,” Esposito said.

The school will expand access to quality public education for communities in the neighborhood, he added.

Nuasin Next Generation Charter School secured $15 million in New Markets Tax Credit financing alongside $60 million from APEX Development Group and Apex Development Knickpoint Ventures for its new Bronx campus.

Another reason for the expansion is because the school says their students are performing above the average test scores in the city.

“Our scholars are brilliant, and every scholar has the ability to be amazing. They just need the opportunity and that’s what we’re providing,” Whitehead said.

NNGSU will begin its K–5 program next school year at a temporary location. Once the new campus is completed, the school will move to its permanent location in Tremont.