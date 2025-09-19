Not On My Watch Inc. presents powerful stage production of ‘Charisma’s Turn’

Not On My Watch, Inc. Executive Director Pamela Damon (back row, left) with the kids from Not On My Watch Inc., S.E.L.F.I.E. Movers and G.L.A.M. Squad who performed in the play.

Not On My Watch, Inc. partnered with Self-Esteem Lessons For Individual Empowerment (S.E.L.F.I.E.) Movers and Girls, Leaders, Advocates, Mentors (G.L.A.M.) Squad to hold a powerful stage production of the graphic novel “Charisma’s Turn” on Friday, Aug. 29, at the Bronx Music Hall, located at 438 E. 163rd St.

Written by author and advocate Dr. Monique Couvson, Charisma’s Turn tells the story of a Black high school girl going through personal pressures with school, life at home and her own identity.

The story is meant to exemplify how Black girls can be empowered to reach their full potential, with supportive educators and community members being able to help and cheer them on. Charisma’s Turn was named one of the Young Adult Library Services Association’s 2024 Great Graphic Novels for Teens.

The play drew upon this material, while also adding singing, dancing, poetry and other performances.

Sponsors that helped put this event together included the Community-Police Relations Foundation, the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, New Yorkers For Children, the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development and the New York City Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes.