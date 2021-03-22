Northwest Bronx Democrats endorse Cabrera for borough president

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Northwest Bronx Democrats have endorsed Councilman Fernando Cabrera for Borough President.

“From his inception in 2009, since we were on the losing side of that race (we supported Yudelka Tapia) our organization has kept a tremendous eye on him,” said Founder of NWBx Dems Anthony Rivieccio. “We supported his election in 2013 and then on, for one simple reason, he’s a district listener- and exactly what we believe the borough of the Bronx needs, especially right now.”

The NWBx Dems executive board has highlighted Cabrera’s efforts regarding: public safety, where the lawmaker sponsored the Cure Violence initiative, with over $27 million dollars allocated to 21 districts, resulting in the most effective reduction of gun violence program in the nation and honoring the empowerment of women by, passing Resolution 104 which will increase accountability of batterer intervention programs by requiring that program effectiveness is measured.

Assemblyman Jose Rivera, along with others, was a major player for this endorsement.

For 2021 NWBx Dems have “ranked picked” their candidates in the 11th and 15th CD districts: Dan Padernacht, Elisa Crespo, Oswald Feliz and Ischia Bravo. They are currently studying 14th CD candidates and their viability and will make campaign announcements shortly.