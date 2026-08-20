North Central Bronx Hospital gets $600K for new cataract surgery microscope

A new state-of-the-art advanced surgical microscope will be operating in the Bronx later this year.

NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx announced on Aug. 12 that thanks to the support of Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and City Council Member Eric Dinowitz, North Central Bronx Hospital received $600,000 in funding to purchase a new ophthalmology microscope.

The new Zeiss Opmi Lumera 700 microscope will produce detailed and distortion-free computer enhanced images, improving imaging, surgical workflow and allowing for enhanced ophthalmic care to Bronx patients.

Alfredo Jones, Chief Operating Officer of North Central Bronx Hospital, expressed thanks on behalf of patients and nurses who will be able to enjoy and execute technologically advanced care locally.

“What this reflects in our opinion is our partner’s partnership with us and the investment in our community. The investment in [the] community is to our patients, the investment in the community is also to our physicians, who have wanted this piece of equipment to take care of our patients,” Jones said.

Borough President Gibson and Council Member Dinowitz commended each other on a successful collaborative effort.

“As a former member of the New York City Council, I know the funding that the New York City Council has, and I would not be able to do any of this work in partnership without the council members,” Gibson said.

Gibson explained the process that went into designating this funding, which started with a request from North Central Bronx Hospital.

“We work with all of our hospitals, public and private in the Bronx, and every year, I sit with the local council member. We go over requests, they come to each council member in their district, and then we figure out where we want to support and be helpful jointly,” Gibson said.

Council Member Dinowitz said he had a bit of a flashback entering the North Central Bronx campus on Monday, as he previously received his COVID vaccine there.

“We now have a president who doesn’t believe in them, who’s signing these executive orders, so let’s stay with the science and continue to vaccinate our kids, continue to vaccinate our community,” Dinowitz said.

Both Gibson and Dinowitz reiterated the need for all Bronx residents, regardless of where they live in the borough, to have access to top-shelf healthcare if and when the need arises.

“I often say my message has been, ‘Starting this year, the Bronx leads,’ and we know that we lead when we invest in healthcare and the well-being of our residents, we support our neighborhood hospitals, and ensure that quality care is accessible to every family,” Gibson continued.

“The people of the Bronx deserve dignity and they deserve opportunity. The dignity and the opportunity that comes with going to your local hospital and getting the care that you deserve so that you can go out and do your job, go to school, give back to the community that has given so much to you,” Dinowitz said.

Christopher Mastromano, Chief Executive Officer of North Central Bronx Hospital emphasized the importance of cataract surgery and the role this new equipment will play.

“This is advanced technology. It’s gonna enable the surgeons to see subsurface, not only the surface but subsurface, with clarity. It is going to give the people of the Bronx the same care they can go get in Manhattan,” Mastromano said.

Dinowitz also thanked healthcare professionals, not only for giving him his vaccine, but for the work they do for the people of the Bronx.

“I can usually spot a nurse from a mile away because their eyes dart down to my hands when they see the veins in my hands. Now, I don’t know if I’m telling too much of your trade secrets, but they’re good for getting blood in an emergency,” Dinowitz said.

According to North Central Bronx Hospital, following the $600,000 purchase, the Zeiss Opmi Lumera 700 microscope should be operational later this year. This funding comes as part of over $27 million allocated for Dinowitz’s District 11 in the City Council Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

“I think the approach to healthcare is really a holistic approach that we are reflecting in our investments of city budget dollars,” Dinowitz said.