Sisters give birth to babies hours apart at North Central Bronx Hospital

Sisters Jenny and Wendy Aguilar both gave birth to healthy babies on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx, making for a remarkable coincidence.

Jenny was the first to arrive at the hospital, delivering her daughter, Leilani Celeste, at 1:41 a.m. Leilani Celeste weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches. Wendy gave birth to her son, Nicholas Valentine, at 8:38 a.m. He weighed 12 pounds, 13.7 ounces and measured 18.5 inches.

“It was a little scary, because since I was the one who gave birth first, you know, I was scared, because she was able to hear me scream,” Jenny said. “But it was also good, you know, so we were able to know that everything is okay between our babies.”

Approximately nine months ago, just two days after Jenny shared the news that she was pregnant, Wendy discovered she was also pregnant.

“My sister had called me and showed me her test, and it was positive, and two days later, I took the test out of curiosity and for fun, because I wasn’t really having any symptoms, and the test came out positive,” Wendy said.

The sisters supported each other throughout their pregnancies. This included regularly visiting each other to discuss and satisfy cravings together.

“We would always come to each other’s houses. We’ll talk about our symptoms, or we’ll get each other’s cravings,” Wendy said.

Jenny recalled her experience of giving birth and then, hours later, seeing her sister come to the hospital. “It was pretty funny, because I was there first, because I was getting induced, and then to come and see my sister come in later on having contractions,” Jenny said.

The staff at the North Central Bronx Hospital accommodated the sisters by placing them in adjacent rooms, making it easier for their family to visit both.

“This does not happen very often, it is a rare occasion,” Postpartum Unit Staff Nurse Latoya Palmer said. “It was quite fascinating to be part of this special occasion for this family experience.”

The sisters and new mothers were joined by their partners, parents and extended family members to celebrate the birth of the healthy babies.

Wendy is already planning out outings with her sister and their babies, including zoo trips with matching outfits. Jenny is already looking forward to this.

“The main thing we talk about is, like the outfits that we get to put on them, the matching outfits they get to wear and talking about how we’re going to celebrate their birthday, since they’re so close,” Jenny said.

The Aguilar sisters giving birth on the same day at the same hospital also reflects the North Central Bronx Hospital’s multigenerational legacy of care.

“We are proud to have delivered multigenerational care for over 50 years. Our community is deeply embedded in who we are as a team,” Maternal Child Health Services Nursing Director Dr. Neneh Kamara said. “Caring for our community means caring for family — ensuring every patient receives the highest quality care they deserve.”

The North Central Bronx Hospital, located at 3424 Kossuth Ave., is a Baby-Friendly designated facility, with the staff committed to providing the highest standard of care for infant feeding.

“The midwives at North Central Bronx Hospital are integral to the fabric of our community,” Certified Registered Nurse Midwife Melissa Creighton said. “Their commitment to respectful, culturally sensitive care ensures that every family receives the support they need for a safe and healthy start.”