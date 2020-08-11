Nonprofit seeks to increase outreach among New York City homeless amid pandemic

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech
The fire that destroyed a homeless encampment in Chelsea and sent one man to the hospital earlier this month is just one example of the dangers facing homeless New Yorkers every day in the city, according to nonprofit New York City Relief.
Those dangers are now being made worse with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the related economic downturn and the nightly closures of subways.
New York City Relief has stationed to a mobile-outreach station to provide New Yorkers experiencing homelessness with extra support during the pandemic at Chelsea Park, which is just blocks away from the site of the blaze.
On Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. those in need can receive food, personal protective equipment, personal hygiene products and help with getting COVID-19 financial relief.