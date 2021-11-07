NJ resident charged with manslaughter and DWI

Fatal Crash

A drunk driver faces manslaughter and driving while intoxicated charges after she went head on into a tree Monday morning killing one of her passengers. 
According to the NYPD, Aimee Calderon, of Bellville, N.J., was operating a 2020 Hyundai Elantra and traveling southbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway. As she attempted to take exit 4 toward the Bronx River Parkway at an apparent high rate of speed, Calderon lost control of the car and struck a tree.

Calderon, 36, and a 33-year-old female passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported via EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition. However, Omar Webber, 33, of East Gun Hill Road, sustained internal injuries and was transported via EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

