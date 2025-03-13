New York LOTTO second prize-winning ticket worth $78K sold in the Bronx

A lucky LOTTO player in the Bronx won $78,023 in the March 12 drawing with a ticket purchased at Bronx View Deli & Grocery.

The New York Lottery announced that a second prize-winning ticket for the March 12 New York LOTTO drawing—worth $78,023—was sold at Bronx View Deli & Grocery, located at 740 Allerton Ave.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 14-21-23-33-55-57, with a Bonus Number of 59. The fortunate ticket holder matched five of the six drawn numbers along with the bonus number to secure the second-place prize.

New York LOTTO players have a chance to win the jackpot by matching all six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Lottery winners in New York have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. The identity of the Bronx winner has yet to be announced.