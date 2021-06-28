New York Institute for Special Education students graduate

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Thirty-four proud middle and high school students from the New York Institute for Special Education (NYISE), who are visually impaired or emotionally challenged, received their diplomas during a commencement ceremony on June 23.

Eight graduating seniors will be going on to college and four of them have received scholarships for their achievements. Various students will go on to complete post-secondary education and some will start new careers.

NYISE Executive Director Dr. Bernadette Kappen delivered opening remarks and Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez was the keynote speaker.