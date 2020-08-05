Health

New Morris Heights Health Center unveiled in July

On July 31, Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson and Morris Heights Health Center (MHHC) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the newest healthcare facility on River Park Towers.
Courtesy of Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson

The mobile healthcare facility will provide COVID-19 testing and primary care services to River Park tenants and nearby residents.

The mobile healthcare facility is set to provide services to over 7,000 tenants in the west Bronx in an area that was considered a COVID-19 hot spot during the peak of the pandemic in New York City.

Gibson was joined by Assemblywoman  Latoya Joyner and MHHC executives and River Park management office.

