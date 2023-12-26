New civil term administrative judge named in the Bronx

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Chief Administrative Judge Joseph A. Zayas and First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Norman St. George announced the appointment of Hon. Joseph A. Capella as Administrative Judge for Civil Matters, Supreme Court, Bronx County. The appointment was made with the approval of Chief Judge Rowan D. Wilson and after consultation with Hon. Dianne T. Renwick, Presiding Justice of the Appellate Division, First Department.

In his new capacity, Capella will oversee the management and daily operations of one of New York’s busiest civil courts. He is filling a vacancy left by Hon. Doris Gonzalez.

“Justice Capella is a skilled jurist with intimate knowledge of the law and court operations. He is an effective manager and master communicator who has earned a reputation for his sound judgment, collegiality and deep commitment to public service. Justice Capella is also consistently respectful to his colleagues on the bench and has a well-earned reputation for being a relationship builder and a consensus builder, and for developing a collaborative approach to problem-solving in the courthouse. His calm demeanor, temperament, and high integrity are unparalleled,” said Zayas. “These talents and characteristics, combined with his firm grasp of the many and complex issues impacting the fair administration of justice, will serve him well as he takes on the multiple challenges of this important post. I am eager to work with Justice Capella in our ongoing efforts to streamline court operations, enhance courthouse facilities, and advance the quality of justice for those served by the Bronx court.”

St. George said he believes that Capella “will be an effective and dynamic leader in his new role as administrative judge.”

“Justice Capella is a highly experienced and dedicated jurist who is known for his keen judgment, passionate pursuit of justice, and deep-rooted commitment to promoting an inclusive environment for judges and nonjudicial personnel, as well as all who do business in, appear before and visit our courts. Along with these fine attributes, he is especially admired for his spirit of collaboration, cooperation, innovation, and teamwork,” said St. George.

Prior to his appointment, Justice Capella presided in Bronx County Supreme Court’s Medical Malpractice Part. He first joined the New York State bench upon his appointment in 2004 as a Housing Court judge in New York County (Manhattan). He was elected in 2010 to the New York City Civil Court and later designated an acting Supreme Court Justice. In 2017, he was elected to the State Supreme Court, Civil Term, in the Bronx and assigned to one of the court’s Medical Malpractice Parts. Before taking the bench, Justice Capella served the Unified Court System in a variety of positions, initially as a court attorney in Housing Court in New York County, then as an associate counsel in the Office of Court Administration, and later as a court attorney in Bronx County Supreme Court’s Civil Term. He began his legal career as a staff attorney in the Legal Aid Society’s Civil Division.

Justice Capella earned his law degree from Brooklyn Law School. Among his professional activities, he sits on the Executive Committee of the Board of Justices for the Twelfth Judicial District and chairs its Lunch and Learn Committee. He is a past president of the Latino Judges Association and a past president of the Civil Court Judges Association–the first Bronx County Civil Court judge and first Latino to hold the latter title. He was recently recognized by the Bronx County Bar Association as “Guest of Honor” at its annual gala and is the recipient of the Association of Housing Court Judges 2011 Distinguished Service Award, in addition to other honors.

“I want to thank the Chief Administrative Judge, Hon. Joseph Zayas, and First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge, Hon. Norman St. George, for this appointment. I look forward to working collaboratively with everyone at Bronx County Supreme Court, Civil Term, and will endeavor to make this courthouse a beacon of the Unified Court System,” said Justice Capella.

Capella’s appointment will be effective Jan. 1, 2024.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes