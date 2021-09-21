New Bronx Chamber of Commerce hosts 18th annual gala 

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New Bronx Chamber of Commerce announced The Bronx is Back in Business, its 18th annual gala, will take place Thursday, Sept. 30, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Marina del Rey Caterers. This year, the gala will honor six business and community leaders for their contributions to pandemic recovery efforts in the Bronx, with special guest Eric Adams, 2021 Democratic mayoral candidate.

The 2021 honorees are:

Ruben Diaz, Jr., Bronx Borough President: Distinguished Service Award

Bronx Borough President: Distinguished Service Award Aurelia Greene, former Deputy Bronx Borough President: Lifetime Trailblazer (posthumously)

former Deputy Bronx Borough President: Lifetime Trailblazer Marcos Crespo, Montefiore Health System: Excellence in Healthcare Award

Montefiore Health System: Excellence in Healthcare Award Philip Grant, Hunts Point Produce Market : Organizational Leadership Award

Hunts Point Produce Market Organizational Leadership Award Lucy McMillan , Arnold & Porter: Chamber Partnership Award

, Arnold & Porter: Chamber Partnership Award Bill Tipacti, Univision NY: Chamber Partnership Award

“We are thrilled to be able to come together to celebrate those who have played vital roles in getting the Bronx business community back on its feet throughout the pandemic,” said Lisa Sorin, New Bronx Chamber of Commerce president. “We look forward to gathering with our members and partners in person to recognize the contributions of our honorees and rejuvenate our business networking platform.”

Special thanks are extended to 2021 gala sponsors Amazon, Arnold & Porter, Con Edison, DJ Ambulette, Great Performances, MBD Community, The Metro Optics Group, Monroe College, Montefiore, Ponce Bank, Rite Check, RXR Realty, Simone Development and Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy, as well as journal advertisers, table hosts and auction item donors. For remaining sponsorship opportunities, ticket purchases and other inquiries, visit bronxchamber.org/2021-gala , email events@bronxchamber.org , or call 718.828.3900.

Marina del Rey is located at 1 Marina Drive (end of East Tremont Avenue) in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx. In accordance with NYC law, proof of at least one COVID vaccination is required for, and must be presented by, all gala guests attending the indoor cocktail hour, dinner and program at the venue.

The New Bronx Chamber of Commerce is one of the most influential voices for business in Bronx County, known for its commitment to legislative advocacy. The chamber hosts a wide range of programs, events and services for its members, ranging from large corporations to cultural institutions, universities and colleges, hospitals and medical centers, and small- to mid-sized businesses.