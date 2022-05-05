Need some new business-style fits? Clothing for Careers clothing distribution drive is happening today in Mott Haven

In need of a suit for that upcoming interview? Or just looking for some new attires to add to your professional wardrobe? Today, RXR Realty and Bronx nonprofit East Side House Settlement (ESH) are hosting a Clothing For Careers clothing distribution drive at the Mitchel Community Center in Mott Haven.

Every year, ESH serves 5,000 at-risk young adults and places nearly 300 people in jobs annually, often at jobs that require specific dress codes that can be out of reach for many New Yorkers, according to the organization.

The clothing drive will run until 2 p.m.

Officials overseeing the clothing drive say that Clothing For Careers is designed to provide “quality, lightly worn business-casual clothing” for Bronx residents who cannot otherwise afford or attain them. Officials also say that this initiative is a “critical investment” in the professional future of local talent and especially in leveling the playing field for residents without adequate resources for making these purchases on their own.

RXR workplace experience officers collected more than= 26 large bags of clothing, including men’s and women’s new or gently used suits, dresses, blazers, blouses, dress shirts, polos, slacks, jackets and accessories, across seven commercial assets in April. RX is currently developing 2413 Third Ave., as its first residential building in the South Bronx that will bring 200 units, of which 30% are designated affordable, in 2023.

