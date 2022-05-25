St. Catharine Academy’s Naomi Walters accepted into the West Point Summer Leaders Experience

Naomi Walters ’23, a junior at St. Catharine Academy (SCA), has been accepted into the West Point Summer Leaders Experience. The highly competitive one-week immersion program includes experiencing the academic, military and social life of a cadet.

“I have always been interested in national service since my dad is a former Marine,” said Walters. “Summer of 2021, I attended a five-week military camp at Massanutten Military Academy that sparked even more interest for me. Attending West Point would allow me to pursue my academic interests while being involved in service.”

Walters hopes this summer will enable her to explore whether going to a service academy is the right path for her after SCA. “I am hopeful that I come out of this program with a clearer understanding of what attending a service academy entails, and more information to help me with my application process,” she said.

Walters, who is an Our Lady of Victory (Mount Vernon) graduate, is a leader at SCA, serving as junior class president. A well-rounded student, she is a member of the National Honor Society, the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society and works on the school yearbook. Walters is also a member of the nationally ranked SCA cheerleading team. Outside of school, she volunteers as a coach for a youth track team. Looking toward senior year, Walters wants to enjoy the little things in high school and create lasting memories with her friends. She also plans to run for a higher Student Council position.

She points to Principal Sr. Ann Welch, as a major influence on her years at St. Catharine’s since Walters is a Trustee Scholar.

“Sister Ann has always been supportive in encouraging me to push myself academically every year. Through conversation with her, she presented West Point as an opportunity for me to pursue my endeavors, and through this experience I hope to gain the same leadership qualities that she possesses,” she said.