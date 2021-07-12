Muslim Women’s Institute in the Bronx receives $10K grant

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA), a nonprofit humanitarian and advocacy organization, has launched its 2021 Summer Food Service Program, providing grants to various community-based organizations around the country, including the Muslim Women’s Institute for Research and Development (MWIRD) in the Bronx.

The program helps provide meals to children to ensure they don’t go hungry while school is out of session. Millions of students around the country rely on school lunches for their nutritional needs. All of the sites have been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture to serve food.

The $10,000 grant will enable MWIRD to help purchase 8,000 pounds of food, benefitting 4,800 children over the summer months.

In total, the $308,750 IRUSA grant program will help 76,787 children at 12 locations around the country receive meals. The sites are located in both rural and urban areas.