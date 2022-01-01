Multiple fatal collisions in the borough

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Multiple lives were lost at two fatal auto accidents in the Bronx.

The first incident took place Dec. 3, when officers from the 41st Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving an E-Bike in front of 1361 Bruckner Blvd. Upon arrival, the cops learned that EMS transported an unconscious Rodney Spruill, of 600 E. 123 St., Manhattan, to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln with trauma to the head. Spruill was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation found that Spruill, 66, was driving an E-Bike on the sidewalk westbound on Bruckner Boulevard when he collided with a parked and occupied 2009 Jeep Liberty. The crash threw him from the bike onto the pavement. The Jeep Liberty was on the sidewalk, perpendicular to traffic, in front of Bruckner Muffler and Auto Repair Shop. The 72-year-old male driver of the Jeep was seated in the driver’s seat and remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.

The second crash was Nov. 29 and took the life of a 43-year-old Bronx resident.

At 9:02 a.m., officers from the 42nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist in the vicinity of 1463 Southern Blvd. Upon arrival, they found an unconscious adult male motorcyclist, Martin Tanco, lying in the road with trauma to his body.

EMS also responded and transported Tanco, of 1290 Lafayette Ave., to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased on Dec. 1. Further investigation found that Tanco was traveling northbound on Southern Boulevard when he collided with a Honda Pilot that was making a U-turn from northbound to southbound Southern Boulevard. The crash caused the Tanco to be thrown onto the roadway. The 64-year-old male operator of the Honda remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.

The NYPD told the Bronx Times there are no updates and no one has been charged.