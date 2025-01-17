MTA bus crash leaves vehicle dangling off Bronx overpass; driver rescued safely

An BxM1 bus hangs precariously off an overpass at Kappock Street and Henry Hudson Parkway in the Bronx’s Spuyten Duyvil neighborhood on Friday morning.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An MTA bus driver was safely rescued this morning after a crash left the front of the bus precariously hanging off an overpass in the Spuyten Duyvil neighborhood of the Bronx.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:32 a.m. at the intersection of Kappock Street and the Henry Hudson Parkway, according to an MTA spokesperson. The MTA driver, who was operating a BxM1 bus, crashed while attempting to avoid a double-parked car, according to reports.

The bus had no passengers on board at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported, and first responders were able to assist the driver to safety without complications.

Images from the scene show the bus’s front half suspended over the edge of the overpass. Emergency personnel secured the vehicle to prevent further movement during the rescue and recovery process.

The exact circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation by the MTA and local authorities.

🚨#BREAKING: An MTA bus crashed into a wall and is hanging off an overpass at Independence Ave & Kappock St, Spuyten Duyvil, Bronx. The driver, the only occupant, has been safely rescued. Download Citizen to #ProtectTheWorld. pic.twitter.com/WAPSfsmn3n — Citizen NYC (@CitizenAppNYC) January 17, 2025

Council Member Eric Dinowitz visited the crash scene and posted on X that MTA officials said the driver had been attempting to avoid a double-parked car.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes