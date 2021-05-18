MS 180 hosts 11th annual talent show to benefit Smile Train

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Smile Train on May 20 at 5 p.m. in the Truman High School auditorium. In partnership with Project BOOST, students at MS 180 will dance, sing, playing instruments, recite poetry and more at its 11th annual talent show foron May 20 at 5 p.m. in the Truman High School auditorium.

Smile Train is the world’s largest cleft charity that empowers local medical professionals with training, funding and resources to provide cleft treatment to children globally. Project BOOST (Building Options and Opportunities for Students) is a program targeted at late elementary and middle school students who have demonstrated academic promise, but come from disadvantaged neighborhoods where they may not have the opportunity to develop their talents.

Since 2010, Project BOOST students at MS 180 have raised over $15,000 for the cleft community to-date.