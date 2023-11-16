Mount St. Michael beats St. Joe’s 3-2, wins CHSAA Division A varsity soccer championship

The 2023 Mount St. Michael variety soccer team captured the CHSAA Division A crown with a 3-2 win over St. Joseph by-the-Sea on Nov. 11, 2023.

After an incredible 11-2-4 season, Mount St. Michael Academy’s varsity soccer team entered the playoffs confident and determined. They defeated Cardinal Spellman High School in the semi-finals and were ready to bring home another trophy for the school. They took command of the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Fordham University against St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School and went on to win 3-2.

During the game, junior Kejvin Mertinaj scored the first goal on a free kick and senior Caleb James scored the tying goal with 15 minutes left, which was assisted by senior Nataniele Thompson. Mertinaj then scored the game winner with six minutes left in regulation.

Sophomore Dae-Quan Williams made amazing saves while seniors Daithi O’Connor, Dante Williams, Guiseppe Benevento and sophomores Cristhian Leon and Andre McLeary played remarkable defense especially in the second half in which St. Joe’s was shutout. Seniors Nanakofi Boadu and Luigi Leon, along with junior Sameeki Cameron held down the midfield.

“After being down 2-1 at halftime, the team made a comeback and refused to lose,” said coach Mickey Boyle. “The dream came true, after chanting their ‘why not us motto’, the team of over 40 players can now call themselves the 2023 CHSAA A Division Soccer Intersectional City Champions!”

