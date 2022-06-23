Mother Cabrini Health Foundation announces addition of Marcos Crespo to its board of directors

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation announced the addition of Marcos Crespo, senior vice president of Community Affairs at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx to its board of directors, effective Wednesday.

After serving 11 years as a member of the New York State Assembly representing the 85th District in the South Bronx, Crespo retired from politics to join Montefiore in 2020. He becomes the 19th member of the foundation’s independent board of directors.

When first elected in 2009 at age 28, Crespo was one of the youngest members ever elected to the state Legislature. During his tenure he served as chair of the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Task Force and the Assembly Committee on Labor, among other responsibilities. He is currently responsible for all community affairs functions at Montefiore.

The foundation also announced Wednesday that Anupa Fabian will join its executive leadership as its first chief evaluation and learning officer, effective July 1.

She fills a role created earlier this year when Daniel Frascella, formerly the foundation’s managing director for Programs and Grants, was appointed to the foundation’s executive team as chief programs and grants officer.

Fabian, who brings nearly two decades of experience in program evaluation in health and human services, will lead the foundation’s learning and evaluation activities, strengthening its grantmaking to ensure it addresses the urgent needs of vulnerable communities. She comes to the foundation from Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens, where she was the agency’s evaluation manager. Previously, she served in senior roles at the Children’s Health Fund and ICF International.

“The Foundation continues to expand our mission to support vulnerable communities, as evidenced by the $160 million in grants over the past year alone that Daniel (Frascella) and his team are managing,” said Msgr. Gregory Mustaciuolo, chief executive officer of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. “Now, at a time when vulnerable communities are struggling to emerge from the pandemic, we are grateful to add Marcos to our diverse, accomplished Board. We value his community leadership and experience, and we look forward to his guidance.

“We also look forward to Anupa’s leadership in understanding community needs, defining and measuring success, and applying findings to allow us to better measure and address the impact of disparities in healthcare.”