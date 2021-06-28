Morris Heights fire injures 11 firemen

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A four-alarm fire ravaged a one-story commercial building in Morris Heights Sunday leaving 11 firemen injured.

According to the FDNY, a fire was reported at 3 p.m. at 34 W. Burnside Ave., home to a furniture and electronics store. Upon arrival, firemen discovered a heavy fire. The blaze was found in the first floor and cellar of the building and extended to the adjacent structures.

The 11 firefighters were treated by EMS and transported to area hospitals. The fire was under control by 5:15 p.m. and the cause of its origin under investigation.