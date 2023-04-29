Montefiore rehab specialists to hold spring ‘Walk with a Doc’ event

Montefiore will host a “Walk with a Doc” event at Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center on Tuesday, May 23 at 5 p.m., where specialists from the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine will gather with local residents for a one-hour walk. They will cover approximately two to three miles over the course of the walk, and participants are encouraged to keep up at their own pace.

Having started in Columbus, Ohio in 2005, Walk With a Doc has since expanded to the Bronx. This free exercise event allows communities to come together to exercise, connect and practice wellness alongside local medical professionals. Montefiore specialists also participate in the physical activities and remain available to answer health and wellness questions from the groups they walk with.

Walking alongside neighbors and friends in your community is a great way to take in the longer, warmer spring days that are upon us, and — more importantly — engage in some outdoor exercise. New research shows that walking 8,000 steps a few times a week may have numerous benefits, according to Montefiore. Regular walking may lower risk of heart disease and improve brain health, helping you live longer.

