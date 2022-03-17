Montefiore to become NYCFC’s official hospital partner

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) and the Montefiore Health System announced a new partnership making Montefiore the official hospital of the club. Montefiore’s logo will appear on NYCFC’s First Team training shirts, which fans will see for the first time this season as the squad continues to defend its title as MLS Cup champions.

The training gear, which will be available for fans to purchase, will showcase the relationship between the club and an important Bronx-based organization dedicated to improving the lives and health of the community they serve.

“We’re delighted to welcome Montefiore to the New York City Football Club family as our new Official Hospital and training kit partner,” said Brad Sims, NYCFC CEO. “As a Bronx-based healthcare system that prioritizes improving the health and education of its local neighborhood, this partnership will bring benefits not just to our players, but to our fans as well through community programming.

“With Montefiore’s proven leadership and dedication to providing the best care possible, our players will be in safe hands as we continue preparing to defend the MLS Cup.”

Dr. Philip Ozuah, president and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, said: “We’re excited to join the MLS Champions New York City Football Club in providing world-class care to its players and look forward to collaborating with the team to address the health inequities New York families and their children face every day.”

As the club’s official hospital partner, Montefiore will oversee all of the club’s medical services and provide the club with team physicians. Headed by Dr. Michael Hossack as the new chief medical officer, the team will include an orthopedic and primary care physician, cardiologist and neuropsychologist among key medical roles. Montefiore will extend these services to the First Team, NYCFC II, and all Academy teams.

NYCFC and Montefiore will also collaborate on a host of community programs, an essential pillar for both organizations’ missions, including the club’s Annual Academy Onboarding, NYCFC Youth Soccer Partners and City in the Community’s Soccer Bloc summer program which increases access to free soccer across the five boroughs. This programming will be focused on health, wellness and nutrition.